TDP MLAs walks out of Andhra Assembly

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs on Thursday walked out from Andhra Pradesh Assembly alleging that Speaker K Siva Prasad Rao did not give them a chance to speak on the issue pertaining to asset division between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP MPs accused the YSRCP government of practising corruption while handing buildings to Telangana. The agitated MPs also accused the state government of accepting cash from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Before the commencement of the day's proceedings, TDP MPs and MLCs held a protest rally outside the premises of the Assembly building alleging that the state government is spreading lies on the floor and is also acting in an undemocratic manner inside the House.The protest was led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.The agitated MPs were seen holding placards and raising slogans against the ruling party.On Wednesday, TDP MLAs had walked out of the Assembly as a protest over the suspension of three of their colleagues and for not being allowed to speak in the House.The three MLAs - K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Nimmala Ramanaidu - were suspended after Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath moved a motion against them as they surrounded the speaker's chair protesting the government's response on pensions for women belonging to backward and minority communities. (ANI)