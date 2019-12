New Delhi (India), Dec 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP K Ravindra Kumar gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha on Friday over concern about long-pending criminal cases involving elected representatives.

During zero hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of Rajya Sabha. (ANI)