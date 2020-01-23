TDP not to attend assembly session today: Sources

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will not attend the Assembly session on Thursday to express their dissent over developments in the state's legislative council on the Decentralisation Bill, sources said.

The legislative council of Andhra Pradesh sent the Decentralisation Bill (for setting up of three capitals) to select committee on Wednesday.



Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh state assembly passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

According to a release, the "Bill provides for the creation of three capital cities to usher in the decentralisation of development."

The Bill proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool. (ANI)

