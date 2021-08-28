TDP protests against rising fuel prices across Andhra

Hundreds of supporters responded to a call given by TDP national president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to stage mass protests against rising prices of fuel and essential commodities.

Amaravati, Aug 28 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supporters and cadres demonstrated against the Andhra Pradesh government over rising fuel prices on Saturday.

The demonstrators protested by pulling a four-wheeler with ropes and moving two-wheelers on rickshaws and bullock carts.

The TDP supporters also raised slogans against the Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government and alleged that it is not taking any measures to help the poor families suffering from 'unbearable' prices.

The protests were held in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the state.

In Srikakulam, police denied permission for a bike rally at Kotabommali, after which the TDP state president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and MP Rammohan Naidu took out a padyatra (walkathon) till Kotabommali Ryot Bazaar.

At Denduluru in West Godavari district, former MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar took a bullock cart ride to symbolically show that people are 'unable' to bear 'exorbitant' fuel prices.

--IANS

sth/shs/bg