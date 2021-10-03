TDP questions Vijay Sai Reddy's silence on Andhra drug links

Amaravati, Oct 3 (IANS) Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Buddha Venkanna on Sunday demanded that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MP Vijay Sai Reddy break their silence on the smuggling of drugs worth lakhs of crores through Vijayawada and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP's North Andhra incharge said that Vijay Sai Reddy owed an explanation to the public on drug smuggling in view of the fact that his son-in-law has partnerships in various ports including Kakinada port.

He said the MP, who used to tweet on each and every small issue, was unusually silent ever since the seizure of Andhra Pradesh bound drugs by the central agencies.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked whether Vijay Sai Reddy was avoiding the public and Andhra Pradesh just because he was afraid of the investigation by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

He said the people of Andhra Pradesh should know the truth behind the MP's secret movements. Is it not a fact that the top leaders of Andhra Pradesh got involved in drug smuggling too for more easy money, he asked.

Venkanna deplored that Andhra Pradesh was appearing in the news all over for all the wrong reasons these days. Vijay Sai has been in the forefront of all controversies and scams since the time when Jagan Reddy's father YSR was the chief minister.

The TDP leader said that Vijay Sai was an expert in forming suitcase companies as part of his master plans for scams and frauds. Suitcase companies were also involved in the ongoing drugs scam in Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister should open his mouth why Vijay Sai was hiding from the public ever since the seizure of drugs, he said.

Buddha Venkanna deplored that the ruling YSRCP leaders have started creating differences along caste lines in order to cover up their Chief Minister's failures and corruption. He alleged that the government has lost total credibility.

--IANS

ms/pgh