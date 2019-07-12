TDP's legislative council member Annam Satish Prabhakar joins BJP

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) legislative council member Annam Satish Prabhakar on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of party's working president Jagat Prakash Nadda.



Earlier four of TDP's Rajya Sabha MPs joined BJP.

The N Chandrababu Naidu-led party seems to be facing its worse crisis with majority of its MLAs considering to switch sides.

Prabhakar recently resigned from his party citing his failure to win the Bapatla constituency in two consecutive elections - 2014 and 2019 - on a TDP ticket as a reason. He lost to YSRCP candidate Kona Raghupathi in both elections.

He also wrote a letter to the party chief Naidu in which he said that he had learned a lot as a party member and thanked him for giving the opportunity to contest from the Bapatla constituency.


