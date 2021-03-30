TDP sinking ship, foundation day looked like closure: YSRCP

"When does anybody celebrate the foundation day, after sunrise. But Chandrababu and that party (TDP) commemorated during the sunset time," said Rambabu.

Amaravati, March 30 (IANS) Senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Sattenapalli MLA Ambati Rambabu on Tuesday claimed that the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a sinking ship as evident from the way its foundation day was commemorated.

He claimed that this kind of a celebration indicates closure with no future prospects.

"What I understand from this is that this is a day of closure. There is no hope for this party. This is like a sinking ship," the YSRCP leader claimed about the foundation day.

He questioned where Naidu was when Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) established TDP in 1982 and claimed that he entered the political outfit like a snake invading an anthill built by the ants.

Rambabu advised TDP followers not to pin their hopes on Naidu that he would come and do something, doling out free advice to them to find their own ways.

He claimed that Heritage malls may have to be run in TDP offices in the future as there would not be any work in them.

