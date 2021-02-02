TDP state President threatens Andhra police for arresting him

Srikakulam, Feb 2 (IANS) After his arrest for allegedly trying to stop a candidate Kinjarapu Appanna's nomination for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh civic polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Tuesday threatened police officials that on becoming the Home Minister in the future, he would take revenge on them.

"You are behaving worse than YSRCP activists. I am challenging again, that tomorrow we will come back to power. I will tell TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu and take charge of the Home Ministry. Whoever are the police officials filing false cases will not be spared," the TDP leader threatened.

A phone call featuring Atchannaidu has gone viral and the police arrested 12 persons on Monday for allegedly trying to restrain Kinjarapu Appanna from filing his nomination for the panchayat election in Nimmada village.

The TDP State President said he believes in justice and respects the law but questioned how a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and Circle Inspector (CI) allegedly barged into his bedroom on Tuesday morning.

He would have come to the police station had the police summoned him with a notice, Atchannaidu added.

"I never go against the law. You are doing these kinds of heinous things. It is disgusting to look at the khaki uniform," said the TDP leader.

On his arrest, he said it was an illegal case.

The TDP leader said he was at his home and does not even know what happened.

Meanwhile, TDP leader Kollu Ravindra condemned Atchannaidu's arrest and alleged that it is a conspiracy to weaken the opposition party's leadership.

"If Atchannidu is not released from his illegal arrest, we will join hands with Backward Class communities and fight against the YSRCP government," the TDP said in a statement.

Naidu's brother Hariprasad and his son and sarpanch election candidate Suresh along with TDP cadres allegedly created a ruckus while protesting against Atchannaidu's arrest.

