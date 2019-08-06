TDP supports Centre's decision of scrapping Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Supporting the Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Member of Parliament Jayadev Galla on Tuesday asserted that complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India can be done with one flag and one constitution.

"Our leader Chandrababu Naidu and our party support the proposed reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir... Complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India will be one nation with one flag and one constitution", he said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday voiced his support for the decision to scrap Article 370 and said that his party is with the Union government on this issue.Taking to Twitter, TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said, "Telugu Desam Party supports the Union Government as it seeks to repeal Article 370. I pray for the peace and prosperity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."Apart from the NDA allies, the decision has also garnered support from Aam Aadmi Party and Biju Janata Dal.The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.Amit Shah on Tuesday moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill 2019 and the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir in Lok Sabha. (ANI)