TDP Telangana chief Ramna likely to join TRS

Ramna, who has been leading TDP in Telangana since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, is reported to have made up his mind to switch loyalties after TRS promised him a seat in Telangana Legislative Council.

TRS leaders including Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao, who quit the TDP in 2016 to join TRS, held talks with Ramna and offered him Council seat.

The ruling party is believed to be luring Ramna to its camp to negate any possible impact from the recent resignation of former minister Eatala Rajender, who is likely to join BJP later this week.

Rajender, a leader from backward classes, has announced his resignation from State Assembly. He is likely to seek re-election from Huzurabad constituency as BJP candidate.

Ramna is also considered a powerful leader from backward classes and he comes from combined Karimnagar district. The former MLA from Jagital joining TRS is expected to bolster the ruling party ahead of Huzurabad by-election.

Elections to six seats of Legislative Council from MLA quota are due while the state governor will also nominate a member to the upper house of the State Legislature. However, the TDP leader is said to be insisting on an assurance from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ramna is one of the few leaders left in the TDP in Telangana. Many top TDP leaders defected to TRS during the last seven years.

The TDP could win just two seats in 119-member Telangana Assembly in 2018. With both the MLAs defecting to TRS, TDP has no presence in the State Assembly.

