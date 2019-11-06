TDP to hold 12-hour protest 'Deeksha' against YSRCP on Nov 14

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will hold a 12-hour protest against the YSRCP on November 14 for lamenting the alleged plight of sand mining workers, who TDP alleged have become jobless and are committing suicide under the incumbent regime led by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"The state government should re-launch free sand policy that the TDP government implemented. Construction workers have become jobless with sand scarcity. The government should pay Rs 50,000 each for all the construction workers and Rs 25 lakhs for the families of those who committed suicides," said Chandrababu Naidu while addressing TDP observers meeting here on Tuesday."TDP is the party that started agitations against sand scarcity. We held statewide agitation on August 30 and October 25. We supported Long March of JSP in Visakhapatnam. Now we will hold 12-hour protest Deeksha on November 14," he said."The government says that the sand reserves are washed away in floods, it is sheer irresponsibility. Jagan government is in-humane; this government is insulting even the dead. No leader caused so much damage to the state. Sand scarcity and suicides of workers is a case study for the incapable rule. More than 40 people committing suicides within 10 days is evidence for the intensity of sand scarcity and the unruly behaviour of YSRCP leaders," said the former Chief Minister."The construction sector workers should be given a compensation of Rs 10,000 per month for these 5 months. Families of those who committed suicides should be paid Rs 25 lakhs compensation. YSRCP rule has been so anarchic and dictatorial in these five months," he added. (ANI)