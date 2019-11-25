TDP urges IIM to cover Jagan's acorruption' in its study

Amaravati, Nov 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh's opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has urged the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad to analyse Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's 'corrupt activities' while doing a study on structural issues in checking corruption in the state.

TDP state president K. Kala Venkata Rao wrote a letter to Professor Sundaravalli Narayanaswami, Faculty Chair, Public Systems Group, IIM, Ahmedabad.

This comes a couple of days after Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government roped in IIM to work with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to check corruption in government departments.

IIM and ACB signed an agreement to work in coordination to identify corruption in high places. It was announced that after a detailed study, they will submit a report to the government by February third week next year. The TDP leader wrote that he was bringing to notice of IIM certain examples of corruption that would be helpful for the current study. "It would be worthwhile to study and understand the wealth amassed by the present Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Mr Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy through corrupt means. As you might be aware there are about 11 cases currently under process in special CBI court," reads the letter. The TDP leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy amassed around Rs 43,000 crore of wealth through quid pro and corrupt practices during his father's tenure as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (2004-09). He wrote that Jagan Mohan Reddy also spent 16 months in jail. ms/rt