  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

Last Updated: Fri, Aug 02, 2019 23:57 hrs

TDP workers protesting Nandihama town in Krishna district on Friday. Photo/ANI

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a protest demanding the immediate opening of Anna canteen in Nandihama town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.
Former minister D Umamaheswar Rao and former MLA T Sowmya were among the protestors.


The leader said it was pitiful that the canteens feeding the poor at a nominal cost of Rs 5 have been shut down.
The leaders demanded and said that the reopening of the canteen will benefit the poor and needy.
YSR Congress-led government has "temporarily" closed the Anna canteens, popular among the poor and middle-class people, alleging corruption in the scheme. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features