TDP workers hold protest demanding reopening of Anna canteen

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) held a protest demanding the immediate opening of Anna canteen in Nandihama town in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh.

Former minister D Umamaheswar Rao and former MLA T Sowmya were among the protestors.



The leader said it was pitiful that the canteens feeding the poor at a nominal cost of Rs 5 have been shut down.

The leaders demanded and said that the reopening of the canteen will benefit the poor and needy.

YSR Congress-led government has "temporarily" closed the Anna canteens, popular among the poor and middle-class people, alleging corruption in the scheme. (ANI)

