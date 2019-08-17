TDP workers stage protest against closure of Anna Canteens

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday held protests against the closure of "Anna Canteens" by the state government.

Expressing displeasure, the party workers staged a protest outside the canteen premises and raised slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.



They also held "Anna Daanam" (food distribution) program and served food to the public outside the canteen.

Launched last year in July by the erstwhile TDP government, the Anna canteens provide breakfast, lunch and dinner at a nominal price of Rs 5.

The state government had, recently, "temporarily" closed the Anna canteens alleging corruption in the scheme. (ANI)

