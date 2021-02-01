TDP, YSRCP express dissatisfaction over union budget

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh)[India], February 2 (ANI): The Telegu Desam Party (TDP) and the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the union budget and said that it has nothing new to offer to the people of Andhra Pradesh.



TDP spokesperson K Pattabhiram told ANI that many promises made at the time of bifurcation of the state were pending.

"The union budget offered nothing to the state of Andhra Pradesh. Many issues promised at the time of bifurcation of the state are still pending," he said.

He also said YSRCP failed to get anything for the state from the centre.

"YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his leaders spoke nothing to the Centre in their meetings. We demand that all YSRCP MPs should resign accepting their failure to get the benefits the state needs from the Centre," he said.

YSRCP spokesperson Eada Rajasekhar Reddy said the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given the focus on poll-bound states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu but "has offered nothing to Andhra Pradesh".

He said the state government had made repeated appeals on various issues like revenue deficit, irrigation projects and special railway zone for Andhra Pradesh.

"The budget is surely dissatisfying," he said. He also took a dig at TDP.

"What did TDP achieve when their government was in alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)?" he asked. (ANI)

