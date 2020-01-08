TDP-YSRCP workers clash in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A clash ensued between Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers in the Thotlavalluru Mandal of Krishna district on Tuesday.



The TDP workers were blocking the road at Thotlavalluru Mandal to protest against the detention of their party's general secretary Nara Lokesh.

At the same time, YSRCP MLA K Anil Kumar passed through the road and asked the police to clear it up so that commuters do not have to face any troubles.

Meanwhile, TDP workers allegedly burnt a tractor tire on the road, which led to a clash between both the groups.

The police intervened and were able to clear both the groups after pacifying the situation.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Nara Lokesh among other party leaders was detained at Vijayawada, while he was holding a protest in support of the farmers' demand to continue with Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh was taken to Thotlavalluru police station, from where he was released later in the day. (ANI)

