TDR scam: ACB conducts searches at 4 places in Bengaluru

Last Updated: Wed, Nov 27, 2019 14:43 hrs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 27 (ANI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday conducted searches at four places in connection with Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam case.
Locations at which the raids were conducted are -- HSR layout, Vijayanagar, Sompur gate area and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) Devaraju office.


TDR scam pertains to projects involving the widening of a stretch of road between T.C. Palya and Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Karnataka.
More detail of the raids are awaited. (ANI)

