Teach some diplomacy lessons to Modi: Rahul to Jaishankar

Rahul Gandhi also said that Modi's endorsement of US President Donald Trump has caused serious problems with the Democrats for India.

"Thank you Jaishankar for covering up our Prime Minister's incompetence. His fawning endorsement caused serious problems with the Democrats for India. I hope it gets ironed out with your intervention. While you're at it, do teach him a little bit about diplomacy, " the Congress leader said.

His remarks came after External Affairs Minister rejected the notion that Modi was endorsing Trump's re-election on foreign soil.

During his week long visit to US, Modi had turned around his own election slogan of 'Abki Baar Modi Sarkar' to 'Abki Baar Trump Sarkar' at the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston. Jaishankar, who is on three day trip to US also asserted India's non-partisan stand to domestic American politics and said the Prime Minister was merely referring to what the US president had used to pitch his candidature to the Indian American community during his election campaign for the 2020 elections. The Congress has earlier accused Modi of breaking the country's foreign policy by interfering and campaigning in the elections of US.