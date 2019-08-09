Teacher arrested for molesting student in UP's Gorakhpur

The incident took place in a school in Sahjanwa town and was captured in CCTV camera installed in the classroom.

According to reports, the 13-year-old student told her mother on Thursday that the teacher Shazi MC, 48, a native of Kerala, touched her inappropriately.

The girl also said that whenever she tried to change her seat, she was scolded and was made to sit on the same seat.

Her parents along with others reached the school and also informed the police. The police scanned the CCTV footage and arrested the accused teacher after registering an FIR against him on Thursday evening.

The school manager could not be contacted regarding any action taken by the school. Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said: "The girl complained about the teacher and we also have CCTV footage of his inappropriate act. The teacher has been arrested under sections 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. We are investigating the matter and the guilty will not be spared."