Teacher dies during human chain event in Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Jan 19 (ANI): A government school teacher died here due to heart attack on Sunday while taking part in the human chain event organised in Bihar by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The deceased has been identified as Mohammed Daud.

Speaking to ANI, Khurshid Alam, a teacher, said: "We were standing with the students here when Daud fell ill and collapsed at the point ahead of the Runway Chowk. When he was taken to the hospital, he was declared brought dead."

Tyagarajan SM, District Magistrate of Darbhanga, said: "The person died due to a heart attack while taking part in the event with students, which was very unfortunate. The people of the district education have been instructed to reach the area, and provide any help possible to the family of the deceased."

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government had organised a human chain event in an attempt to combat climate change and social evils.

The human chain is being formed under the 'Jal, Jeevan, Hariyali' programme, which is a flagship programme launched by Nitish Kumar to fight climate change, among other objectives.(ANI)

