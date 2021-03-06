Teacher on his way to give tuitions robbed, 3 held

New Delhi, March 6 ( IANS ) A teacher on his way to give tuitions was robbed at knifepoint by three robbers in South East Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area.

The police have arrested the three accused who allegedly dragged him to the bushes and robbed him.

The incident happened on March 1 at 8:15 pm when robbers put a knife on the neck of the teacher who was attacked and overpowered.