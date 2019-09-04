Teachers' Day: Surprise your gurus with these unique gifts

New Delhi (India), Sept 4 (ANI): With Teachers' Day just around the corner, it is the ideal time to make your mentors feel the love and respect with a token of endearment!

Yes, every one of us is going to celebrate the special day whole-heartedly but what about a special present that will give them an everlasting memory?

Ditch the cliche pens and flowers, and go for something timeless. For all, what they need to feel is endless love which cannot be expressed in words. So here is a rundown of fantastic customised offerings that will make your teacher go wow in amazement.

Personalised A5 Journal - Every teacher must have a thousand memories with the students they taught or trained, so why not get them a journal to pen down all those remembrances.You can go for a bound journal made from recycled paper products with your teacher's name encrypted on it, that websites like the Messy Corner provide.Personalised glass vase - A beautiful arrangement of jute-wrapped glass vase paired with the bamboo plant can never go wrong. A few vendors like Ferns N Petals are making such offerings available with Ma'am/Sir written over it with red/yellow thread. These can be delivered at your mentor's doorsteps within 3 hours, anywhere in India.Instant film/ Polaroid camera - These are perfect for people who instantly want to capture memories. However, the twist is here is that the person will be making memories in an old-fashioned way and not in a digital-savvy manner. Polaroid cameras are easily available with their films in various sizes on any e-commerce platforms.Wristwatch - A watch is the most aesthetic yet timeless gift for your guru. You can go all fancy or simple depending on price range and brand. One can choose from retail shops or any e-commerce websites to buy these.E-reader - With this, your teacher won't have to worry about picking out a book from elsewhere when you get him/her an e-reader. They can download their old favourites and new reads, and have them at the touch of a button. Just order it from any e-commerce websites and make the most out of the day with your favourite Gurus.(ANI)