Teachers are true nation builders: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teacher's Day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday greeted the teaching community by referring to them as "true nation builders".

"On the occasion of Teacher's Day, I extend my best wishes to all the students and teachers. Our teachers are true nation builders because they have the important responsibility to shape the future of our country and to show them the right path of honesty," Gandhi said in a statement.



She also outlined that teachers give guidance and do character building of the children by teaching them the significance of patriotism, hard work and devotion.

"Teachers instil hope in their students, ignite imagination and increase their learning ability. They are the ones who inspire the students to face the challenges of life, so we will always be indebted to the teachers for their hard work and contribution towards nation-building," she said.

Teacher's Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishna, a philosopher-author and India's second president who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day started to honour Radhakrishnan and all the teachers. (ANI)

