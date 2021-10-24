Teachers in Chhattisgarh village walk 8 km every day carrying ration to ensure mid-day meal in govt school

The teachers have urged the state government to build a road connecting the village to the school which is situated in the mountains.While speaking to ANI, a teacher, Sushil Yadav, said, "There are many difficulties. The roads are very bumpy, especially on rainy days. We have to cross different terrains. There is also a threat from wild animals. But we want to ensure that village school students get mid-day meals every day. We request the government to build a road to the village."Lakhan, a resident, said, "Two teachers are posted here in Khadia Damar Gram Panchayat government school. The teachers come here on foot. I salute the dedication of these teachers."B Ekka, Balrampur district, Education Officer, said, "I have taken cognizance of this. Our two teachers Sushil Yadav and Pankaj are posted there. They carry the mid-day meal ration from the PDS shop and take it to the village school which is situated in the mountains. I salute them for this work." (ANI)