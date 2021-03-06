Teachers, not parents can guide student's careers: Goa CM

Panaji, March 6 (IANS) Teachers, alone and not parents can guide students to achieve career goals, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Saturday, while speaking at a function in his Assembly constituency of Sanquelim to felicitate meritorious students.

"Only, a teacher can groom you for the future, not your mother and father. Only 10 per cent of the parents of students studying in Sanquelim's Progress High School know something about careers. Parents of 90 per cent of the students have no knowledge about careers," Sawant said.