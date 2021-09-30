Teachers, staff of Delhi govt schools to be considered on leave if not vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct 15

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The Delhi government has announced that teachers and non-teaching staffers of the government schools, who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19, will not be allowed to attend school from October 15. They would be considered on leave.



According to an order issued by the Directorate of Education on Wednesday, the officers in all districts and school principals have to ensure that all teachers and school staffers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 15.

"We all are aware that the country is threatened with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is necessary to take all effective measures to prevent the spread of the same. The schools under DoE have been reopened in a phased manner, so it is the prime concern of the Delhi government that the environment of the schools remains safe with the appropriate implementation of SoPs and measures," the order issued by the Directorate of Education read.

"It is imperative that Directorate of Education ensures all the government schools teachers and staffs get vaccinated on an immediate basis, therefore, head of all the government schools of Directorate of Education was directed to take all necessary steps for vaccination of all the government school teachers on urgent basis," it said.

"Further, in order to ensure that all the students/teachers/other school staff remain secure and safe, all DDE (District), DDE (Zone) and HoS of government schools of Directorate of Education are directed to - ensure that all teachers and school staff who have not vaccinated should be vaccinated by October 15. All such teachers and school staff who have not got themselves vaccinated by October 15 should not be allowed to attend the school and their absence would be treated as on leave," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, following the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, the decision regarding the reopening of schools for classes 6 to 8 in Delhi will be taken after the festival season.

"As suggested by the experts, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season," Baijal said.

Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)