Teams can now work on same file in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator

The ‘Invite to Edit' feature in Photoshop, Illustrator and Fresco software allows asynchronous editing on all surfaces across the desktop, iPad, and iPhone (Fresco).

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Software major Adobe has introduced a useful feature where multiple people can work on the same file in Photoshop, Illustrator or Fresco.

"Now collaborators can edit a shared cloud document, one at a time. Just save your .PSD or .AI files as cloud documents and send invitations for others to edit them," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

This means that collaborators will not be able to work on the file live alongside you, but they will be able to open up the work and make changes and save those.

You can also edit files that have been shared with you.

"In addition, you can access your shared cloud documents on assets.adobe.com and the Creative Cloud Desktop app".

The new feature is a huge time saver for teams working on shared projects.

Adobe also announced that users can sync their Photoshop presets wherever they use Photoshop.

"This includes brushes, swatches, gradients, patterns, styles and shapes. Preset Sync is shipping today in the desktop version on Mac and Windows, and synced brushes will be coming soon on the iPad version," the company informed.

The users are now able to turn preset syncing on and off, and their preferences -- the folder structure, the grouping and order of your presets are retained across devices.

--IANS

na/