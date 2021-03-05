Tech hiring in India above pre-pandemic levels: Indeed

Tech job postings in India were up 13 per cent in January 2021 from a year ago, showed the data from Indeed.

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) A study of tech job postings on job site Indeed on Friday showed that hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking 17 per cent in November 2020.

Indeed also assessed the fastest growing tech roles in India and companies actively hiring for these roles from 2020-2021.

Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by IT, IT enabled Services (ITeS), financial services, e-commerce, and consulting sectors.

"With the pandemic necessitating 'remote working' and more technology-based business operations, organisations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition," Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed.com, said in a statement.

"This is reflected in our data, which shows a steady upward shift. We believe that digitisation and 'virtual' operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors."

The site revealed that top paying tech roles in India in 2020-2021 are software architect, technical lead, cloud engineer, senior software engineer and full stack developer.

The top fastest-rising tech jobs in India include application developer, IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer and cloud engineer, among others.

