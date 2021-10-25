Tech park to be set up in Mysuru, says K'taka Minister

Addressing the day-long event, The Big Tech Show, he said that a 'Mysuru Experience Center' which also gives a feel of the tech ecosystem of the city will be established at the exhibition center.

Mysuru, Oct 25 (IANS) Technology park will be set up in Mysuru in the building which belongs to Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) and required land for expansion of Mysuru airport will be provided immediately, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the Minister for IT/BT and S&T stated on Monday.

Minister Narayan also met Vidyashankar S., Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, and discussed setting up of an IT park in the building of 1 lakh sq ft which belongs to the University.

In the present day, cyber security is becoming essential for every person. The city of Mysuru should leverage the existing tech ecosystem and become a cyber security hub, the Minister felt. He added, at least 15 companies should start their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the city.

Sharing experiences of his recent visit to Dubai World Expo, he said, investors are ready to invest in Karnataka in terms of lakhs of crores. In the same way, the state should grow 'Beyond Bengaluru' to absorb the investment in the right way, Narayana opined.

"Though Startups are seeing major investments, 90 per cent of it is coming from outside and only 10 per cent is domestic investors. But domestic investors should come forward to invest and make use of the opportunity to garner economic benefits," he said.

"The government is taking all measures to nurture the tech echo system evenly all across by introducing Engineering R and D policy, Fab policy, providing land subsidy, power subsidy, mandatory 30 weeks of internship for engineering students among other measures," he explained.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT, addressing virtually from Delhi said, Karnataka should become a state of 300 billon dollar economy by 2025 in line with Prime Narendra Modi's target of the country becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy by then.

Dr E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary Deptartment of Electronics, IT/BT and Science and Technology said, in the post-pandemic situation when work from home and work from anywhere has become the norm, the city has tremendous potential to emerge as a Cyber Security Hub and to have GCCs.

