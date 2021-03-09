Techies to play key role in Telangana MLC polls

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala stated on Tuesday said that of the 6 lakh IT workforce in the State, 40 per cent hail from Telangana. These techies have registered themselves as electors for the upcoming MLC elections, he said.

Hyderabad, March 9 (IANS) Techies working in the IT and ITES sectors will play a key role in the March 14 election to two graduates' constituencies of Telangana Legislative Council, said Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

akthala appealed to the techies to cast their votes in the MLC elections slated to be held on March 14 and strengthen the democratic process. He also said those who get elected should resolve the issues of techies.

According to the state government's official count, the number of individuals working in IT and ITES sector stood at 5,82,126 as of March 31, 2020. The number is expected to reach 6 lakh this year.

Stating that 40 per cent of this workforce hail from Telangana, he said they play a crucial role in the election of the new MLCs. According to him, techies working from home during the lockdown have registered themselves as voters in the graduates' voter list.

"The 'Work From Home' option has come as an opportunity for the techies who can now easily vote in the MLC polls as most of them are now based in their home towns," Makthala said.

Earlier, most techies failed to take part in voting due to their work based in Hyderabad but now the situation is different. They are keeping a close watch on the electioneering for the two seats (Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar and Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal) that will go to the polls on March 14.

He noted that apart from B.Tech youngsters pursuing technical courses also have high hopes from the IT sector. Those working in the IT sector also have many issues to be addressed and appealed to the MLC candidates in the poll fray to raise their issues once they win the election in the Upper House (Council).

Efforts should be made to bring in IT companies to tier II and tier III cities, the TITA chief said. Numerous professionals such as drivers, security, housekeeping and others get employed directly or indirectly in IT sector. Decentralised development of IT firms will bring bright prospects for the youth in town and districts, Makthala added.

--IANS

ms/ash