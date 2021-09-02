'Technology Development Board should nurture the start-up ecosystem'

Singh, the Union Minister State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology and Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences, emphasized that TDB must reach out to young start-ups in a pro-active manner, rather than they approach for any support.

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Addressing the 25th foundation day of Technology Development Board (TDB), Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the TDB must discover and nurture the start-up ecosystem for successful product developments.

"Though there is no dearth of talented HR pool in the country, the main challenge is to channelize it for evolving new paradigms," he said, adding, the confidence of self-reliance will percolate down to the next generation and will help in attracting the best brains in the field of Science and Technology.

"Starting from here, the entire journey of the next 25 years, when we celebrate the centenary of Indian independence, marks the Amrit period of creation of a new India", Dr Singh said.

Prof K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India participated through virtual medium. Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech and young entrepreneur Akshata Kari, Co-founder and COO, Coco lab also addressed the event in person. The Minister also released the TDB journal on the occasion.

TDB continues to play a key role and has shown that new kind of innovation can be scaled in our ecosystem," said Prof K Vijay Raghavan.

Dr RenuSwarup, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology and Department of Biotechnology, Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, DSIR and DG, CSIR and Board Member, TDB and Prof Ashutosh Sharma, former Secretary, DST, were among those who spoke on the occasion, the release added.

