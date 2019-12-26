Technology to meet nature in 2020 homes

Improve the look and feel of your home with these 2020 Home Decor Trends, suggested by interior designers, architects and home decor experts.

Say yes to plants

1. Indoor gardening will see a big push as an effort to purify air while beautifying the living quarters naturally. There are already vertical gardens in apartment balconies, and people give importance to designing their garden with ornaments and interesting pots, to bring in natural sources of oxygen. - Syed Habib, Danube Home

2. With the 2019 pollution menace, city homeowners will incorporate nature into their home design. It is not only restricted to bringing in plants but also using more natural materials like wood and stone. If one does not want the added effort of upkeeping plants, a different way to bring in flora into your space is using floral printed wallpapers. - Sameer A.M., Bonito Designs

Earthy tones are in

3. Taupe, forest green and clay colours like terracotta create a serene environment for unwinding after a long day. Colours and textures of wood, metals, clay, rich forest greens and foliage found in nature will be used to create a natural look. Home is all about comfort and well being, cut out to perfection. - Sonal Tayal, Livspace

Technology rules

4. An oasis of serenity and self-care, bathrooms are quintessential to every home and they are integral to the overall aesthetic appeal of the house. In 2020, smart showers with automatic temperature controls and sensors, self-cleaning and bidet-style toilets, showers with LED lighting, motion control and voice-activated lighting will be in vogue. - Sanjay Kalra , Brilloca Ltd.

5. Think about a house where appliances talk to each other and they operate basis the usage and also helps consumers save energy. Intelligent devices across a range of products such as water purifiers, water heaters and air conditioners will gain widespread adoption in 2020. - Rakesh Kaul, Somany Home Innovation Ltd

Nod to neutrals

6. A big yes to the neutrals this upcoming year! We should never underestimate the power of neutrals. Whether it is about walls, furniture or bedding, neutrals always spell sophistication at its best. The warm tone of grey, beige and white will make their way in for 2020. - Heena Jain, WoodenStreet Modern, stylish kitchens

7. The year 2020 is going to see a lot of matte finishes and bold, patterned backsplashes. Bohemian, Scandinavian and rustic styles of design are going to rule kitchens. Colours like turquoise blue, rich emerald and bold yellows will trend when it comes to kitchen cabinets. Classic subway tiles and Moroccan patterns will continue to be a rage. - Sonal Tayal, Livspace.

8. Homeowners don't like to see appliances sticking out everywhere anymore and that's the new face of luxury. From a design standpoint, the modular kitchens are now being customised to suit one's need. Auto clean chimneys are now a mainstay as Indian cooking uses oils and masalas and it helps in keeping kitchens smoke and grime free. - Rakesh Kaul, Somany Home Innovation Ltd.

Decluttered homes, please

9. A trend we expect to see is the use of clever furniture to declutter homes. Decluttering homes and bringing in furniture pieces that have both a functional and aesthetic appeal is the way forward. Pieces which can double up as a bed or sofa or seating with a storage unit has seen high demand in the last few months. Ready-to-be-assembled products - smart products that can be stored in smaller spaces will take over the shelves in the coming time. - Syed Habib, Danube Home

A welcoming cocoon

10. 2020 is the year to flaunt the house and welcome more guests over. Homeowners will feel the need to focus on making their home environment more sociable. Design elements that inspire conversation are to be incorporated into the space. To create a sociable vibe in a limited area, pair one sofa with a chair and a footstool that doubles as a coffee table or an additional seat. - Sameer A.M., Bonito Designs

