TECNO announces 60-day warranty extension policy for its smartphones

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Thursday announced a 60-day warranty extension policy on its smartphones amid the second wave of Covid-19.

"The welfare and safety of our consumers are of utmost priority," the company said in a statement.

TECNO India has implemented a two-month warranty extension policy, which is valid for all TECNO smartphones whose warranty expires during the period between April 15 to June 15, will be automatically extended for 2 months.