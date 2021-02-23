TECNO announces brand-connect initiative 'TECNO India Virtual Run'

The virtual run will be held on March 13 and 14 ensuring participants are actively engaged within the safety of a surrounding of their choice.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand on Tuesday announced the launch of its first virtual edition of TECNO India Run. A brand-connect initiative to engage with our young TG and also strengthen the Government of India's Fit India Movement'.

The campaign that was ideated basis insights derived from our TECNO CMR Study which stated that 'around three out of seven users in Aspirational Bharat have taken up new activities and hobbies during the period of lockdown'.

TECNO India Virtual Run is being organized in collaboration with leading sports enterprise, YouTooCanRun, which will be led by 100 race ambassadors across India, including Kranti Salvi - Guinness World Record Holder for Running the prestigious Berlin Marathon wearing a Nine Yard Saree in 2018. She has also received several other World Major Running accolades like the Boston Marathon in 2017, NYC Marathon in 2018, Comrades in 2019 and Chicago Marathon in 2019,

Shibani Gulati - the only Indian kidney transplant survivor who runs half marathons, Aakash Nambiar- a Barefoot & Minimal Runner, Adventure Traveler and a TEDx Speaker from Bangalore and many more ace runners.

"This Pandemic has pushed people to think about health more holistically and fitness has become a priority while juggling various day-to-day activities. People are getting a head-start on strengthening their overall health thanks to virtual workouts and we strongly believe the future is going to be a blend of both digital and physical,'' Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

The TECNO India Virtual Run will feature three categories - 2Km Performance Walk, 5Km Speed Run and 10Km Power Run. Over 8000 participants are expected to take part in the run, making it one of the most sought-after initiatives in recent times. Participants will receive a jersey, neckwear and an e-certificate.

The run is open to all, including fitness enthusiasts, amateur runners, professional runners & beginners, who can participate in the run. Participants will need to register online at or at select retail outlets by March 10.

Post entry of registration details, participants will receive a confirmation mail with a link to the TECNO App.

The categories of winners and prizes: fastest time (top 3): 2k Walk - 1 wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499, fastest time (top 3): 5k run - TECNO POVA smartphone, fastest time (top 3): 10k run - 1 TECNO POVA + 1 wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499. Meanwhile, top 10 creative entries on social media - 1 wireless speaker worth Rs 3,499 and for early birds first 7 runners to start the race - 1 wireless speaker worth Rs 1,299.

