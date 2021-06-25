TECNO launches 'Jeetega India Phirse' social initiative to fight against Covid

Ghaziabad, June 25 (IANS) With an aim to aware and support underprivileged communities, global premium brand TECNO on Friday announced its social initiative "Jeetega India PhirSe" with which the company will undertake multiple necessary and relevant steps to strengthen India's fight against Covid-19.

The initiative will help spread awareness of Covid-19 prevention, treatment and vaccination to more than 30,000 people living across several villages in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

"These are trying times and it's absolutely necessary for us to do everything we can to lend a helping hand to take care of the worst-hit strata of our population," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, said in a statement.

"More than half of India's population lives in villages but due to lack of information and health care facilities, they stand at a higher risk to get infected. TECNO believes in the spirit of nation power to fight back and will to win," Talapatra added.

As part of the initiative, TECNO is conducting health information workshops to support the people of these villages in tough times to keep their families safe from covid and make them aware of vaccination.

The company will also provide them with health kits comprising of essentials such as masks, gloves, sanitisers, handwash and a 'Covid-19 care booklet' with all relevant Government helpline numbers & guidance for emergency protocols.

"Through TECNO's aJeetega India Phirse' campaign the brand is committed to reach out to over 30000 people living in these villages of UP. Along with our NGO partner Sarvhitey we are conducting door-to-door services and various workshops with medical practitioners to educate them about pandemic prevention & healthcare regime," he said.

"This initiative will foster the much-needed awareness of important Covid-19 related safety protocols as well as grant resources to those who need it the most. We will continue to do our part and support as many people as possible, to ensure people have the right information & means to sustain themselves and their loved ones, during these testing times and make India win again," Talapatra added.

Parallelly, as part of its efforts to support the company's internal and external stakeholders, TRANSSION also announced multiple interventions for the health, safety and wellbeing programme such as -- distribution of Covid health care kits, Covid vaccination camps, annual Covid insurance coverage policy for 3,500 front line members and 24-hours online doctor consultation for Covid treatment and other medical support to employees and their families.

Earlier this year, the company also re-initiated its unique Doorstep Delivery Initiative with the largest retail network of 50,000+ outlets PAN India, enabling consumers to purchase TECNO smartphones from the comfort and safety of their homes.

TECNO also extended the warranty period on those TECNO smartphones whose warranty was to expire between April 15 - June 15, 2021.

--IANS

vc/sdr/