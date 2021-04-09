TECNO launches SPARK 7 at special introductory price of Rs 6,999

The SPARK 7 comes in two storage variants at a special launch introductory price of Rs 6,999 for 2GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,999 for 3GB+64GB variant and offers three colour options -- spruce green, magnet black and morpheus blue.

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) TECNO, the global premium smartphone brand on Friday launched a new smartphone -- SPARK 7 -- that features a big display, massive battery, big screen and AI-based dual camera setup.

The smartphone will go on sale on Amazon from April 16 at 12pm.

The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ Dot Notch Display with a 720 x 1600 resolution. The 90.34 per cent body screen ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio, with 480 nits brightness provides for an immersive viewing experience.

"In line with our ‘India-First' strategy, TECNO will continue to focus on ‘Made for India' smartphones to disrupt the budget and mid-budget markets with the best-in-segment specifications at unmatched price points," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO -TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"From that standpoint, SPARK 7 will help us expand our customer base with a phone that is customised to meet the needs of our aspirational Bharat. We are confident that with the new range of SPARK 7 smartphones, we will continue to garner the love and support of our customers," Talapatra added.

The SPARK 7 is equipped with a 16 MP AI dual rear camera with quad flash. The primary camera has an f/1.8 Aperture, enabling one to capture better clarity photos.

It also houses premium features like time-lapse videos, slow motion videos, bokeh mode, AI Beauty Mode and AI Portrait Mode for an enhanced smartphone photography experience.

There is an 8MP selfie camera with a F2.0 aperture and a dual front flash with adjustable brightness.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a massive 6000 mAh battery with safe charge that provides a whopping standby time of upto 41 days, 42 hours calling time, 17 hours' web browsing, 45 hours' music playback, 17 hours' game playing and 27 hours' video playback.

The battery comes with other AI features like AI power saving, full charge alert and automatically cuts the power when phone is fully charged to avoid overcharging.

"As per Counterpoint report, following the launch of "SPARK' series of smartphones last year, TECNO has joined the elite ‘Top 5 smartphone brands' club in the Rs 5,000-10,000 category," Talapatra said.

"In 2021, we will further consolidate our position to build a strong portfolio across 5-15K smartphones category providing customers a wide range of options across price points," he added.

The smartphone 7 (3GB+64GB) runs the latest HIOS 7.5 based on Android 11 and is backed by a powerful Octa-Core 1.8 GHz CPU Helio A25 processor for a seamless, un-interrupted smartphone experience.

