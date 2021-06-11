TECNO unveils most affordable 48MP dual-rear camera smartphone 'SPARK 7T'

The SPARK 7T comes in three colour variants -- magnet black, jewel blue and nebula orange -- and it will be available on Amazon from June 15.

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Global premium smartphone brand TECNO on Friday launched a new smartphone -- SPARK 7T -- that comes with a 48MP primary camera and a massive 6000mAh battery at a budget-friendly price.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999. However, as a launch day offer, it will be available at Rs 7,999 only applicable for June 15.

"In this neo-normal, we are all set to take TECNO to newer heights in the smartphone categories by revolutionising the mobile photography and videography technology in the segments with innovative and disruptive products like SPARK 7T," Arijeet Talapatra, CEO-TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

"This latest addition to our popular SPARK portfolio is the most affordable smartphone that offers a 48MP AI dual-rear camera set up and a mega 6,000mAh battery," Talapatra added.

The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS display with a 720x1600 resolution.

The 90.34 per cent screen to body ratio, 269 PPI Pixel Density and 480 nits brightness enable one to experience an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone also houses a massive 6000mAh battery, which provides a standby time of up to 36 days.

The TECNO SPARK 7T is equipped with a 48MP + AI lens rear camera with quad flash enabling consumers to capture clear and detailed photos. There's an 8MP camera for selfies.

The new-age smartphone supports professional modes like Video Bokeh, Time-lapse, Slow Motion, AI Portrait, Smile Shot and many more to provide artistic photos and videos with every click.

The smartphone is powered by Helio G35 Processor and paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

"Inline to brand TECNO's 'ahead of the curve' approach it is our endeavor to consistently introduce segment-first features that create greater accessibility for consumers," Talapatra said.

"We are confident it will be a great success and will set a standard that others will follow," he added.

The TECNO SPARK 7T is in-built with Face Unlock 2.0 and Smart Fingerprint Sensor to protect the data and privacy of the user.

Face Unlock 2.0 enables closed eye protection and screen fill-in light. The Smart Fingerprint Sensor unlocks the phone in just 0.28 seconds and enables one to receive calls, take photos and dismiss alarms.

--IANS

vc/na