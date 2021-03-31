Tedros extends condolences to kin of women medics killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Geneva [Switzerland], March 31 (ANI): World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday extended condolences to the kin of the polio vaccinators who were killed while on duty in Afghanistan.



Three female medics vaccinating the locals against polio were killed by unidentified gunmen in Jalalabad, security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Deeply saddened by the killing of #polio vaccinators in Afghanistan. On behalf of WHO, I send our deepest condolences to their families, colleagues and friends. Health workers are the heroes that ensure children can have a healthy childhood. They are #NotATarget," the WHO chief tweeted.

The European Union has called for justice against the perpetrators who killed three medics.

The first victim was shot dead in the Majboor Abad area of Jalalabad's 4th District at around 11 am local time a source in the health authorities told Sputnik. Later in the day the security forces confirmed to Sputnik that three medics in total were killed in the 4th district and the Lal Qasim Agha area of the 7th district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

