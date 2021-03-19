Teen attacked with blade for resisting rape in UP

The incident took place on Thursday in the Gohaand area under Jariya police station.

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh), March 19 (IANS) A Class 9 girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district sustained severe injuries when she was attacked with a blade by three masked men for resisting their rape attempts.

The accused also threatened locals when they tried to save the girl.

The three men had been stalking the girl and then made an attempt to molest her.

The girl's parents, in their complaint, said that when their daughter resisted, the men attacked her with a blade and left her bleeding.

The incident occurred while the victim was on her way to take her annual examination at a nearby inter college.

The girl sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified men.

Inspector Jariya Kotwali, Sharad Chandra Patel, said, "We are trying to collect details with regard to the identity of the three accused who will be arrested soon."

--IANS

amita/in