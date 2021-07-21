Teen found hanging from railing of bridge in UP

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh), July 21 (IANS) A teenage girl was found hanging from the railing of a bridge in the Rampur Karkhana area of Deoria district.

The girl has been identified as Neha Paswan, 17, daughter of Amarnath Paswan.

The younger brother of the girl, Vivek, told reporters that on Monday evening, his uncle Arvind started beating her sister over washing of his clothes and she was seriously injured.