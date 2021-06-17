Teen found hanging from tree under mysterious circumstances

According to reports, the girl's feet were 'touching the ground' and locals suspect murder.

This comes days after a missing 15-year-old girl was found murdered outside a village in the district.

Bareilly (UP), June 17 (IANS) The body of a girl in her teens, was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Meerganj area.

The police said that the body, found on Wednesday, has been sent for post mortem and further action would be taken after the report is received.

The police said that since there were no injury marks or signs of struggle, it appeared to be a case of suicide.

The minor deceased belonged to Tilmaas village. She went missing early in the morning after going to relieve herself in the open.

Her mother had died and her father had remarried. She lived with her eight siblings in the same house and had stopped going to school two years ago.

A team of forensic experts have collected evidence from the site where the body was found.

Bareilly SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "A girl was found hanging from her dupatta. The family is yet to give a written complaint. It could be suicide as there were no injury marks on the body. She may have taken this step due to some family issues."

