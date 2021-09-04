Teen from MP who eloped taken back from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 4 (IANS) A team of Madhya Pradesh police officials arrived here after a missing complaint was registered for a 17-year-old girl in the central state. They located the girl with the help of their Kerala counterparts from a cardamom plantation in Idukki district and took her back.

Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Nedumkandam Police station in Idukki said they had no clue of what the case was until the Madhya Pradesh police sought their help.

"The girl who is a minor had come to Kerala with her friend and was staying in our police station limits. We did not have any information of it. It was only after the team form MP came did we come to know of it. Then we also joined in the probe and soon located the girl.

"The girl's male friend, however, escaped. The MP team after completing all the formalities took her back," said the police official who did not wish to be identified.

The couple was in Idukki for a few days. The police from the girl's home state tracked her down using cell phone tracking, found out her location and arrived at Nedumkandam.

--IANS

sg/in