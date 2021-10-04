Teen girl found dead in Delhi, DCW takes cognisance

"It has been alleged that the girl may have been murdered after being sexually assaulted. This is a very serious matter," the DCW chief said.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Taking cognisance of the reports of a dead body of a girl that was found in a naked state on Sunday in a park opposite Nand Nagri Depot here, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police demanding a report on the incident.

The Commission demanded a copy of the FIR, details of the accused arrested, a copy of the post-mortem report of the deceased, and a detailed action report taken in the matter.

Maliwal also asked the police to furnish the details of the identity of the victim girl. "If the deceased has not been identified, please provide the details of the steps taken by police to identify the body," she said in a notice.

The Commission has sought all the information from the police by October 7.

Furnishing details about the incident, the police said that they had received a PCR call at the Harsh Vihar police station regarding the dead body of a girl in a park opposite Nand Nagri Depot.

The police team rushed to the spot and shifted the girl to GTB Hospital where she was declared brought dead.

An official said that on physical inspection, apparent marks of strangulation on the neck and some cut marks on hands were found on the victim's body. However, after preliminary medical examination, the police did not confirm any sexual assault.

The cops are currently investigating the case and various angles are being examined.

