Teen Mercedes driver held for mowing down scooterist (Ld)

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) A teenager was arrested for mowing down a scooterist in Delhi's Vasant Vihar with his Mercedes car and later fleeing the spot, police said on Friday.

The accused, 18-year-old Aryan Jain is the son of a jeweller, who owns a shop in Saket Mall.

"The accused has been arrested and medical examination done. Legal proceedings are underway," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police.