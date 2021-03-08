Teen raped by 9 people for 8 days in Raj

The girl, however, managed to reach her home on Friday last after which a formal complaint was lodged. Four accused persons, including two minors, have been arrested in connection with the case, the police confirmed.

Jaipur, March 8 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl was reportedly raped at different places by around nine people for eight days in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, the police said on Monday.

According to Manjeet Singh, DSP at Suket, "The girl alleged that her friend Bulbul and another youth, Chothmal, took her to Jhalawar city on February 25 on the pretext of buying a schoolbag for her."

The victim further alleged that a few people joined them at a park where she was drugged and then raped, the DSP added.

The girl alleged that around nine people had raped her over eight days at different times and separate places in Jhalawar.

The DSP added that a medical examination of the girl was conducted and four accused have been arrested so far. A hunt is on to trace the other accused persons.

