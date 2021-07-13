Teenage girl, attacked with axe by stalker, dies

New Delhi[India], July 13 (ANI): A 16-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, a day after a stalker attacked her with an axe in South Delhi's Moti Bagh.



"The girl refused to talk to one Praveen and complained to her father about this. The victim's father confronted Praveen and slapped him. Praveen got furious and took revenge,'' said Ignit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of South West Delhi.

The teenager, a student of class XI, was admitted in a hospital after the attack on Monday.

The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder but later changed it to murder after the girl died.

The stalker was arrested from Palwal in Haryana on Tuesday, the police said. Both accused and victim are residents of Moti Bagh.

The police said they couldn't take the girl's statement and registered a case of attempt to murder on the complaint of locals and the girl's father. (ANI)