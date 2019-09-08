Teenage lovers attempt suicide in Agra, boy dies

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Police have recovered body of a boy, a day after two teenage lovers allegedly attempted to commit suicide by jumping in Agra Canal near Lohiya pul here.

The body of the boy, identified as Devender (18), was recovered from Agra Canal in Kheri Pul area of Faridabad, police said in a statement on Saturday.

The girl (16), on the other hand, was rescued by the police and sent to Apollo Hospital for medical treatment on Friday.



She has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the police statement, the teenage duo had allegedly attempted to commit suicide on Friday because their families were against their love.

The police had received the information the same day and had started search operations along with Fire Brigade and divers. (ANI)

