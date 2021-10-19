Teenaged girl raped in Delhi for one year

The victim alleged that the accused repeatedly raped her for the past one year starting from August 2020.

According to the official, the victim had lodged a complaint against a boy identified as Himanshu at the Barakhamba Road police station in the city.

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) A teenaged girl was allegedly raped in the national capital for the past one year, an official said here on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the 15-year-old girl said that accused Himanshu raped her for the first time at the Kohli Frame Art Gallery in Connaught Place, which is located at the centre of Delhi. The victim said that she was in an intoxicated state at that time and the accused took advantage of it to commit the crime.

After that, accused Himanshu committed the crime on several occasions at different places in the city. The victim alleged that she was raped several times at Dwarka, located in west Delhi and Badarpur which is adjacent to the border touching Haryana.

The police has registered an FIR under sections 376 of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.

"After investigating the case, the police arrested the accused Himanshu and have produced him in the Court which sent him to police custody," the official added.

According to recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

--IANS

