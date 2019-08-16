Teenager assaulted in Sambhal forest, video of the incident made uploaded on Internet

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and assaulted and a purported video of the incident, made by one of the accused was shared on the internet here in Sambhal.

Two people have been identified and named in FIR while others are unidentified. Police said they have initiated a search for their whereabouts.



An FIR has been registered under IPC Section 363 (Punishment for kidnapping), IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 66E of IT Act.

According to the FIR, the incident took place on August 10 when the 17-year-old girl was lured into the forest by two men. Some unidentified persons confronted the girl in the forest and made a video of the whole incident and one of the accused even assaulted her.

"The girl who was 17-18 years old was lured into the forest area by two men. Upon knowing this, few others came there and made a video of the whole incident and made the video viral. When her father got to know about the incident he approached police," said the KK Saroj, Circle Officer, Sambhal.

"Two teams have been constituted and raids are being made to nab the culprits," he said.

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

