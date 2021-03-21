Teenager held for mowing down three with Mercedes car

Chandigarh, March 21 (IANS) A teenager boy, who was allegedly drunk, has been arrested for mowing down three persons with his over-speeding Mercedes car in Mohali near here early on Saturday, police said.

The accused, a resident of Chandigarh, belongs to the family running Weldon Opticals.

As per the police, he doesn't have a driving licence and was drunk while driving at the time of the accident. The police have also booked two of his friends, who were accompanying him in the car.